A SQL UPDATE query is used to alter, add, or remove data within some or all tuples in existing rows of a table. In the typical format, we usually update one tuple at a time in a table. We can also update multiple tuples at a time when we make use of the WHERE clause. Alternatively, we can update all the tuples in a column with a simple UPDATE statement. However, in the later scenario, all the rows will have the same value in that column. Now, what if you want to update all the tuples in one or more columns of a table with unique corresponding values in another table. Our simple UPDATE TABLE NAME SET COLUMN NAMES statement will not work in this scenario. Okay, actually it will, but it would be a long tedious script when you are working with a few hundred or a few thousand rows of data.