Plan for high-speed train from Chicago to St. Louis moves forward

By Sam Masterson
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill (KMOX) - Within the next 10 years you could be able to jump on a high-speed train to get from St. Louis to Chicago in just over two hours. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill to created the High-Speed Railway Commission that would study and develop a plan. House Bill 399 is now in effect with the goal of modernizing and integrating all Illinois train systems into one high-speed network.

