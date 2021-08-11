Today in Hip-Hop History: Hip-Hop Celebrates Its Birth In The South Bronx 48 Years Ago
It was on this day 48 years ago (August 11, 1973) that Kool Herc threw his legendary back-to-school basement party, which would go on to create the foundation for Hip Hop music through the “breakbeat” DJ technique he used to keep the party rocking. Many aspiring emcees at the time paired ‘the break’ with the rhymes flowing through their minds, jumpstarting a sound and movement that is now considered to be the most popular genre in music; Hip Hop.thesource.com
