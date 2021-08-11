Cancel
Today in Hip-Hop History: Hip-Hop Celebrates Its Birth In The South Bronx 48 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was on this day 48 years ago (August 11, 1973) that Kool Herc threw his legendary back-to-school basement party, which would go on to create the foundation for Hip Hop music through the “breakbeat” DJ technique he used to keep the party rocking. Many aspiring emcees at the time paired ‘the break’ with the rhymes flowing through their minds, jumpstarting a sound and movement that is now considered to be the most popular genre in music; Hip Hop.

Why Hip Hop Began in The Bronx

What I am about to describe to you is one of the most improbable and inspiring stories you will ever hear. It is about how young people in a section of New York widely regarded as a site of unspeakable violence and tragedy created an art form that would sweep the world. It is a story filled with ironies, unexplored connections and lessons for today. And I am proud to share it not only with my wonderful Rock and Roll to Hip Hop class but with C-Span’s global audience through its lectures in American history series.
Hip-hop holiday signals a turning point in education for a music form that began at a back-to-school party in the Bronx

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Whenever I teach courses on hip-hop at the University of Virginia, I provide a brief overview of where hip-hop music began. One of the important dates I use is Aug. 11, 1973. That’s when DJ Kool Herc, who was 18 at the time, threw a “Back To School Jam” for his sister Cindy in the South Bronx – in the rec room at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., to be specific.
Celebrating Hip Hop, How To Honor Old School History Or New Holidays

As hip-hop turns 48 years old, the genre has more than a few calendar dates for fans to keep their eyes and ears on. After the Senate recently passed S.Res.331 (A resolution designating August 11, 2021, as ‘’Hip Hop Celebration Day’', designating August 2021 as ‘’Hip Hop Recognition Month’', and designating November 2021 as ‘’Hip Hop History Month’'), fans are left wondering what the difference between all 4 related events are, and when to celebrate them. Let us break it down for you!
Celebrate 48 Years Of Hip-Hop By Reminiscing On Some Of Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Music Videos!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Hip-Hop has been embedded into the culture since its start on August 11, 1973, in the Bronx, New York. One way fans connected with music was through music videos giving people a way to stay up to date with trends like music and dances. Back in the day, music videos pushed the limits and transformed the culture by publicizing the truth and giving the mainstream an insight into the hip-hop way of life.
Kool Herc Celebrates Hip-Hop’s Birthday With Rock The Bells, Speaks On The Birth And Evolution Of The Culture

Today, August 11th, marks the 48th birthday of hip-hop, a culture that has grown from a grassroots scene in the Bronx to a global phenomenon that impacts, informs and influences numerous facets of society. It all started from an apartment building at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, where DJ Kool Herc hosted a back-to-school party for his younger sister that would spark an unforeseen, yet historic chain of events. That party is where DJ Kool Herc, who is from the island of Jamaica, first popularized the extension of the breakbeat in a song, enabling attendees of the party to...
Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day

On this day in 1973, DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party for his sister in the Bronx, New York. The DJ would help combine all the elements of hip-hop (MCing, breakdancing, graffiti and DJing) into one event, a cultural touchpoint which has since become a global phenomenon. In 2017, Google celebrated the birthday of hip-hop by having Fab 5 Freddy explain the history of the genre via Google Doodles.
Female DJ Pioneer DJ Spinderella Reminisces On 48 Years of Hip Hop

World-renowned Grammy award-winning DJ, producer, rapper, and writer DJ Spinderella spent National Hip Hop Day sharing memories, reminiscing and celebrating the birth of the world’s most popular genre. So, when exactly did Hip Hop really begin?. Spinderella credits Bronx native DJ Kool Herc as an originator of Hip Hop, saying,...
Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums

Throughout the year’s hip-hop heads have gotten music that has been the soundtrack of our lives. We all remember where we were when the news broke about another rap legend passing away. Prior to these MC’s untimely passings was a work ethic that was unmatched. With that being said it left us with a TON of unreleased music that the record labels are able to package together and make a posthumous album.
Hip-Hop Matters: The Best New Hip-Hop of July 2021

Hip-hop is a fast-moving genre. Constantly changing, constantly innovating – it seemingly never slows down to catch its breath. Whereas other genres are content to reanimate old styles, hip-hop rarely occupies this retro/revivalist space. Instead, it continuously barrels forward, doing the challenging but essential cultural work of carving out the future.
‘All the Streets Are Silent’ Celebrates the Cross-Fertilization of Hip-Hop and Skateboarding in Pre-Gentrification New York

At the risk of stoking the embers of East and West Coast rivalry, it seems self-evident that when it came to incubating subcultures in the late 20th century, New York has it over Los Angeles every single time. When artists wanted to chill out under the palm trees, maybe take a few meetings, they winged out to the Southland. But no matter how grungy Venice Beach might have been in the 1980s or spookily desolate LA’s downtown looked, the half-abandoned pre-war grid of downtown Manhattan was where culture was born.
BronxNet Hip-Hop Takeover!

On August 11th, BronxNet TV celebrates Hip-Hops 48th Birthday!. To celebrate the 48 years of Hip-Hop, BronxNet TV presents the Hip-Hop Takeover! A robust broadcast with some of our dopest Hip-Hop shows, concerts and segments throughout the years. Tune in to watch on Wednesday, August 11th, as BronxNet gives you...
Who Had The Greatest 3 Album Run In Hip Hop History? Twitter’s Top Picks

Did the best of the music that molded us come in threes? User @AuxGod_ set the Twitter world on fire asking for the world’s greatest 3 album runs. The trending topic under #OUTKAST picked up heat and fans haven’t stopped repping their runs since. Between old school classics, a few newcomers - and of course Outkast - fans have a lot of love (and hate) to share.
Lil Baby's 4PF Artist Reveals His Days Of Freedom Are Numbered

Rylo Rodriguez is likely about to be behind bars, and the timing of his potential incarceration could throw a wrench in his latest moves for Lil Baby’s 4PF label. In an Instagram story post on Monday (August 9), Rylo Rodriguez wrote to his fans, “Turning myself in this week,” on a blank black background.
Fans React to Yung Miami Cozying Up to Diddy in Video

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been rumored to be in a relationship with Diddy for a while, and now she’s further stirred speculation in an Instagram Stories post. Earlier this year, Yung Miami kicked off speculation about her dating life when she shared a series of photos ending with a snap of her holding hands with Diddy. The pair were both in attendance at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta. Diddy later shared the same photo, although neither of them have confirmed or denied the speculation so far.
JT Gifts Lil Uzi Vert A Custom Matte Black Escalade For His Birthday

The love is real between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls star JT. The pair have often with tacked with criticisms from strangers on the internet, but they've maintained their romance despite recent controversies, including Uzi's ex who claims the rapper assaulted her. Over the weekend, Uzi celebrated his birthday in style and JT helped make sure it was one to remember by gifting her boyfriend a custom, matte black Cadillac Escalade.

