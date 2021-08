There’s something about literary sisters. Siblings offer a unique, complex, and compelling relationship for novelists to explore, so it’s no surprise that so many novels have sisters at their heart. From Jane Austen’s loveable Bennett sisters in Pride and Prejudice, and Louisa May Alcott’s unforgettable March sisters in Little Women, sisters have long been a source of rich literary inspiration. Whether they are written as children, adolescents, or adults, sisters offer an intriguing palette of emotions for novelists to bring tension, passion, and drama to their work. From sweet devotion and unconditional love, to envy, bitterness and fierce rivalry, there’s a lot to unpack!