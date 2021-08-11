Cancel
No EV tax credit if you earn more than $100,000, says US Senate

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, the US Senate passed an amendment that would limit the plug-in vehicle federal tax credit. Currently, tax payers are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500 based on the size of the vehicle's battery for the first 200,000 plug-in vehicles from a given automaker. But Republican Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska introduced a non-binding amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would means-test this tax credit, restricting it to tax payers with incomes below $100,000.

Related
Income TaxCNET

EV subsidies may compliment tax credits: The latest

While the Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit remains in place, we could soon see electric car subsidies to compliment the tax credit program. As congressional Democrats move forward a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, House Democrats have already started asking for EV subsidies in any final legislation. Should it happen, there will be more than $7,500 on the table when buying an EV.
Income TaxCleanTechnica

US EV Tax Incentive Debate Heats Up In Congress

President Biden is a strong supporter of the EV revolution. He has issued an executive order requiring the US government to purchase mostly electric vehicles for its massive fleet of vehicles and pledged to put federal muscle to work expanding the supply of public charging equipment for EVs. Next on the agenda is expanding federal incentives to encourage Americans to buy electric cars.
Personal FinanceCarscoops

Toyota And Honda Don’t Like The Idea Of Tax Credits For EVs Assembled In Unionized U.S. Plants

Toyota and Honda aren’t keen on EV tax credits that would only be available to consumers for vehicles assembled in unionized U.S. factories. The Clean Energy for America Act is currently under deliberation in Congress after being advanced by the Senate Finance Committee in May. It includes a provision led by Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan that would make EVs assembled at union sites eligible for up to $12,500 in tax credits, Auto News reports.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & CourtsTruth About Cars

Correct: Honda Says Senate Tying EV Subsidies to Unions Discriminatory

Despite regulatory efforts often being praised as essential for elevating standards and promoting safety, they’re also an excellent way to funnel money and favors between political and corporate entities in plain sight. This dichotomy is particularly glaring in regard to environmental restrictions, which frequently favor businesses that are wealthy enough to afford to adhere to them and subsidies that effectively reroute tax funding to support various industries.
Congress & Courtsinsideevs.com

US Senate Passes $1T Infrastructure Bill, Benefits EV Charging

The US Senate has officially passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with an arguably promising bipartisan vote of 69-30. However, this was after much of the original proposal hit the chopping block. It still benefits electric cars, but without reconciliation down the road, it may not be enough. The bill...
Labor Issueselectrek.co

US senators announce offshore wind manufacturing tax credit bill

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) today announced the Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act, which would drive domestic manufacturing and offshore wind deployment. Offshore wind bill. The offshore wind supply chain currently exists mainly in Europe, China, and South Korea. With the...
Income Taxteslarati.com

U.S. EV buyers will get the $7,500 tax credit with a few catches

The United States Electric Vehicle Tax Credit is one of the most notable advantages of purchasing a battery-electric car. The $7,500 check sent to buyers by the Federal Government incentivizes the purchase of sustainable passenger vehicles, so long as the company you are buying from has not sold 200,000 electrified units, which disqualifies Tesla and General Motors from the program. However, the reintroduction of the EV Tax Credit is being discussed as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is moving closer to implementation, and there are a few extra stipulations that will disqualify many vehicles and many buyers from receiving the incentive check based on the cost of the car and your annual income.
Congress & Courtsinsideevs.com

US Senate Passes Non-Binding Amendment To Limit EV Tax Credits

Just days after the US Senate voted in favor of the Biden administration's massive infrastructure plan, the Senate also voted in favor of an amendment that could work to limit the upcoming US federal electric car tax credit. As we previously reported, there is no longer language related to an...
Congress & Courts104.1 WIKY

U.S. House bill would give tax credit for rare earth magnets

(Reuters) – A Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on Tuesday extending tax credits to companies that domestically produce rare earth magnets, a sector currently dominated by China. The bill is the latest in a string of U.S. legislation attempting to cobble together a national strategy to...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Proposed bill would provide tax credit for used electric cars

It's not the first time we've seen a government push to incentivize used electric car purchases, but the latest comes with the Affordable EVs for Working Families Act. Last Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, both California Democrats, introduced the legislation that would provide up to $2,500 off the purchase of a used electric vehicle.
Income TaxGreen Car Reports

Legislators propose $2,500 federal tax credit for used EVs

The federal EV tax credit has thus far only been available for new vehicles, but legislation introduced last week in both houses of Congress could change that. As the chances of big spending on EV incentives and green energy in the bipartisan infrastructure package are looking increasingly grim, there's a bright spot in EV incentives: a separate bill that would establish a national EV tax credit for used EV purchases.
Politicsthedetroitbureau.com

Biden Plan May Provide Additional $500B to EV Stimulus Program for Automakers

The push for electrification could bring more than a trillion dollars of government stimulus into the automotive sector during the next decade, according to one of the industry’s top analysts. John Murphy, a senior analyst with Bank of America, said during a discussion at the Center for Automotive Research’s annual...
EconomyAutoblog

How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

The 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. If the buyer only owes the government $2,000, then $2,000 is the credit they get for the EV — the buyer doesn't get a $5,500 tax refund check. Furthermore, the credit begins a quarterly phase-out for automakers that have sold 200,000 qualifying vehicles. GM, counted as one automaker instead of having its brands considered separately, has passed the threshold, as has Tesla. These provisions reward only those who make enough to owe the government money, arguably punish the most popular electric vehicle makers for selling more units, and only apply to new cars. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.

