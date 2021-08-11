Codigo 1530’s 13-Year Anejo Cognac cask-finished Tequila – Product Launch

The Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish has been unveiled by the rum brand as its first of a new annual collection that will provide consumers with an elevated spirit to try out. The spirit has been finished in aged in American oak barrels for a period of eight to 12 years before being finished in an oloroso Sherry cask for over two months. This helps to impart a smooth, velvety texture on the palate and calls to mind Spain, which is the home country of the brand's founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó.