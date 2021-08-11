Cancel
Codigo 1530’s 13-Year Anejo Cognac cask-finished Tequila – Product Launch

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation – The US, available through selected off-premise outlets and online. Código 1530 has launched an aged Tequila expression in the US. The company’s 13-year-old anejo, which spent six months in ex-Cognac casks, is available via the company’s online store at an SRP of US$3,300 per 75cl bottle. The release, which is limited to 350 units, is available from selected spirits retailers in the US.

www.just-drinks.com

