Concacaf Champions League semifinal an opportunity for Union fans to connect with Club América fanbase

Eighty-four years before then Senator Joe Biden and Walter Bahr helped kick off the first ever Philadelphia Union match at Lincoln Financial Field, Rafael Garza Gutiérrez and Germán Núñez Cortina decided to take the best players from two college teams in Mexico City and combine them into one. In October of 1916, Pedro “Cheto” Quintanilla came up with the name “América” for the club and designed the logo: a blue silhouette of the North and South American continents on a yellow ball with the red letters “C” and “A” on either side of the silhouette.