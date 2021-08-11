Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Concacaf Champions League semifinal an opportunity for Union fans to connect with Club América fanbase

By Eugene Rupinski
brotherlygame.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighty-four years before then Senator Joe Biden and Walter Bahr helped kick off the first ever Philadelphia Union match at Lincoln Financial Field, Rafael Garza Gutiérrez and Germán Núñez Cortina decided to take the best players from two college teams in Mexico City and combine them into one. In October of 1916, Pedro “Cheto” Quintanilla came up with the name “América” for the club and designed the logo: a blue silhouette of the North and South American continents on a yellow ball with the red letters “C” and “A” on either side of the silhouette.

www.brotherlygame.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Miguel Herrera
Person
Guido Rodríguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf League#Lincoln Financial Field#South American#The Philadelphia Union#Major League Soccer#Tour Guila#Real Betis#Mexicans#Mexican Americans#Portland Timbers#The Timbers Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

White House receiving updates on bomb threat, official says. The White House is closely following events on Capitol Hill at this hour as authorities deal with a bomb threat. “The White House is monitoring the situation and is receiving updates from law enforcement,” a senior administration official tells CNN. It...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy