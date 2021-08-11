Cancel
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation's households.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4%, though, compared with a year earlier.

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.3% in the past year, down slightly from 4.5% in June — the fastest pace since 1991.

Americans continue to face higher costs, with the year-over-year inflation rate matching June's increase as the largest annual jump since 2008. At the same time, some recent drivers of the inflation surge slowed last month. The price of used cars, which had soared over the past three months, ticked up just 0.2% in July. Airline fares, which had been spiking, actually declined 0.1% in July.

“We believe June marked the peak in the annual rate of inflation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics. “That said, price increases stemming from the reopening of the economy and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks will keep the rate of inflation elevated.”

Rising inflation has emerged as the Achilles' heel of the economic recovery, erasing much of the benefit to workers from higher pay and heightening pressure on the Federal Reserve's policymakers under Chair Jerome Powell, who face a mandate to maintain stable prices.

Inflation is also threatening to become a political liability for President Joe Biden, whom Republicans in Congress have blamed for contributing to accelerating inflation from having pushed through a $1.9 trillion financial aid package last spring that included stimulus checks to most households and federal supplemental unemployment aid. Further trillions in spending, backed by Biden and congressional Democrats, will be considered by Congress in the coming weeks.

In response, Powell and the White House have said they believe that the pickup in inflation, which well exceeds the Fed's 2% annual target, will prove temporary because it stems mainly from supply shortages resulting from the sudden shutdown — and swift reopening — of a $20 trillion economy.

Still, the Biden administration sought Wednesday to rein in oil and gas prices, which have also spiked in the past year, by calling on OPEC nations to boost oil production to help support the global economy.

July's inflation report suggested that while price increases are easing, they aren't yet falling back as much as the White House and the Fed hope they will. The cost of auto rentals, for example, skyrocketed nearly 75% in the past year after rental companies sold off much of their fleets during the pandemic in order to raise cash. Yet last month, vehicle rental prices fell nearly 5%, a sign that the price spike may be reversing. Auto insurance prices also fell in July after have risen for six straight months.

Some categories are still recording price increases, but they are likely to moderate in the coming months. Hotel room costs, for instance, jumped 6% in July and have increased nearly 22% compared with a year ago. Lodging firms have struggled to hire enough workers to keep up with a travel burst as the pandemic faded this spring. But increases that large are unlikely to continue.

In other categories, recent cost increases may not fall back anytime soon. Restaurant prices jumped 0.8% in July, the largest increase since 1981, a sign that higher wages and rising food costs are being passed on to consumers.

New car prices, which increased 1.7% in July, have leapt 6.4% in the past year, the largest year-over-year increase since 1982. A shortage of semiconductors has limited automakers' output, and there is little sign that it is easing yet. Nissan said yesterday that it is closing a huge factory in Tennessee for two weeks because of the chip shortage.

And rents are rising as many would-be homebuyers are forced to stay in apartments because house prices have soared in the past year, making them unaffordable to many. One rent gauge, which makes up one-quarter of the overall consumer price index, increased 0.3% last month and could continue rising in the coming months.

A steady chorus of Fed officials have been suggesting that the Fed's goal of making progress toward annual inflation modestly above 2% has been met and that the central bank should begin paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. The purchases, which began in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down the economy, have been intended to hold down long-term loan rates to spur borrowing and spending.

Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press that underlying inflation, excluding the price spikes caused by supply shortages and the economy's reopening, has sustainably topped 2%, the Fed's target.

Some other Fed officials, though, including Powell himself and Governor Lael Brainard, have said they want to see more data before committing to any pullback of the Fed's stimulus efforts.

Some companies are still raising prices to offset higher costs for parts and labor. The burger chain Shake Shack plans to raise its prices by 3% to 3.5% in the final three months of the year, executives said on an investor conference call.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Ben and Jerry's ice cream, has said it will raise some prices to offset higher raw materials costs. And Yum Brands, which owns KFC and Taco Bell, said late last month that its franchisees have implemented “moderate” price increases.

—-

Associated Press Writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Axios

Producer prices rose faster than expected in July

Producer prices jumped by more than expected. Some economists think it could be the peak rate of increase. But the spread of the Delta variant poses a big uncertainty. Why it matters: Producer prices reflect what businesses pay for the materials that go into the stuff they eventually sell to their customers. Higher producer prices put more pressure on businesses to pass those costs on through consumer price hikes.
US Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected

According to data released by the US Department of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index stood at 0.5% in July, in line with expectations and lower than June’s 0.9%. In yearly terms, the CPI rose by 5.4%, over expectations of 5.3% and the same as the previous month. Excluding food...
Germany Consumer Prices Rise At Fastest Pace In More Than 27 Years

Germany consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than 27 years in July largely due to the low base of comparison, final data published by Destatis revealed on Wednesday. Consumer prices increased 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 2.3 percent rise seen in...
Times Leader

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to afford...
US service industries expanded at a record pace in July

U.S. service providers expanded in July at the fastest pace in records dating back to 1997 as measures of business activity, new orders and employment all improved. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index jumped to 64.1 last month from 60.1 in June, topping all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.
US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 1.1%, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.
Philly Fed factory index falls in July to lowest since December

(Reuters) – Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring, a survey showed on Thursday. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 19.4,...
US dollar bid for its safe haven status and on central bank divergence

US dollar is taking up the top spot for its safe-haven status and on central bank divergence. DXY is en-route to the monthly swing highs in the 93.40s and highly bullish territory. Major stock indexes slid and defensive investments posted gains amid fears about an uneven economic recovery in the...
U.S. Factory Output Rose by Most in Four Months, Lifted by Autos

(Bloomberg) — Production at U.S. factories strengthened in July by the most in four months, rebounding above pre-pandemic levels and indicating manufacturers are coping with snarled supply chains and shortages. The 1.4% increase followed a revised 0.3% drop in June, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also...
Asian Metals Market Update: US Retail Sales In Focus

Another Federal Reserve speaker speaks to manipulate gold price and bring it down. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said yesterday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. Taper will not happen in September Federal Reserve meeting. Earliest taper will be in November 2-November 3 Federal Reserve meeting. This is slowly getting factored in by the market. Gold is unable to trade over $1800 due to November taper expectation. One should ignore the comments by Federal Reserve speaker on “taper timings”. Taper is dependent on economic performance as a whole for USA and not just jobs growth.
Treasury Yields Lower On Afghanistan Turmoil, China Growth Concerns

The stunning collapse of the Afghanistan government and the country’s takeover by the Taliban sent investors scurrying into the safe haven of U.S. Treasuries. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plunged below 1.23% after cruising above 1.35% over the past week. The weekend news, of chaos in Kabul, accelerated the decline that began on Friday with a lower-than-expected report on U.S. consumer sentiment .
States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Oil Sinks Below $65 After Fed Signals It’s Preparing to Taper

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped below $65 a barrel as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and supporting the dollar. West Texas Intermediate fell for a sixth day, set for the longest run of losses since February 2020, and...
Mortgage Rates Edge Higher Again Despite Boring Fed Minutes

Mortgage rates haven't been skyrocketing, by any means, but they have been moving up in fits and starts over the past 2 weeks. Today was just another page in that story despite a relatively friendly reaction to the Fed Minutes. What are the Fed Minutes? Well may you ask! If...
Dollar falls on less hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering. Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for...

