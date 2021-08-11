Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

COVID-19 Vaccination Required of VCU Health System Employees

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 8 days ago

SOUTH HILL – Faced with mounting evidence of the threat posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant, and reviewing feedback from thousands of team members, we have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for all VCU Health System team members and contractors, with few exceptions. The decision aligns our university and its health system with Governor Northam’s decision to require state employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also consistent with the recent actions of other academic health systems nationwide, and a growing number of health care systems in the Commonwealth.

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
South Hill, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Health Systems#Hospice Care#Covid 19#Vcu Health System#Commonwealth#Americans#Delta#Vcu Health Cmh#Vcu Cmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy