Sometimes, when an artist makes a featured appearance on another artist’s song, you can tell that it’s just a payday — the featured artist got a nice check to add credibility to another artist that they don’t really know or maybe even respect. (No examples are necessary — we see them every week.) Then there are the features where you can tell the artists not only like but genuinely admire each other and have a real personal chemistry — which definitely seems to be the case with Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X on their tag-team “Industry Baby” and its controversial...