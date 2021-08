Ashby pitched two scoreless innings on two hits while striking out one in Game 2 Tuesday against the Cubs. Ashby was great in two innings, much different from his MLB debut where he failed to get out of the first inning. However, a 90-minute rain delay stood in the way of him being able to go deeper into Tuesday night's game. The 23-year-old carries a 4.48 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP with a 14.1 K/9 in 62.1 innings with Triple-A Nashville this season. He is likely first in line to receive future spot-starts if the Brewers need an additional starter.