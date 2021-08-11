Cancel
Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case

By Alex Darus
 8 days ago
The ice queen of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is melting . Erika Jayne’s acting (or bad attempts at sincerity ) aren’t going well. She wants yes men no matter what, even if the evidence isn’t looking good for her role in Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. No wonder she’s set to go off on Sutton Stracke any episode now. She’s been pushing the poor divorcee line, but there are cracks in her story that are hard to overlook.

Not only have die-hard RHOBH fans been tuning into this dramatic season, but the feds have as well. They’re transcribing every word Erika says on the show and it’s clearly driving her crazy. Particularly after last week’s episode where Erika talked about Tom calling her every day. We saw Erika chastise Garcelle Beauvais for bringing up a topic she said during an alleged hot mic moment and put more blame on her than her EX-HUSBAND WHO ALLEGEDLY FUNDED HER LIFE WITH STOLEN MONEY. It’s hard to be empathetic toward a person who’s crying “me me me” in a situation with so many real victims.

Erika has been “unhappy” with her edit this season and is making it clear she’s doesn’t give a f–k, not one , about anyone but herself. Lisa Rinna also teased that Erika blew up at producers but misdirected her on-camera anger at Garcelle , so she knows she’s in hot water. For some reason, she’s still planning on showing up to the reunion and speaking her part, which could either help or hurt her case at this point depending on her acting.

In a recent report from Radar Online, Bravo producers are allegedly ready to hand over any footage, including those scenes that did not air, to investigators in Tom’s fraud case. A “source” claims they are “prepared, if asked by the courts, to help the discovery process by releasing unaired footage.” Cue the mascara-drenched crocodile tears from Miss Girardi.

Apparently, Bravo’s lawyers have been advising producers that handing over the tape might be required “because much of the wealth she flaunted early on in the series is believed by so many to have come from the Lion Air crash victims.” That’s what you get for flaunting your XXPen$ive (and apparently illegal) lifestyle that clearly wasn’t earned honestly. In the words of Lisa Barlow , ROLL FOOTAGE.

But the “source” says producers aren’t out to get Erika , but have a moral obligation to do right in the case. “Producers are on Erika’s side because they have had, up until this point, a good working relationship with her, but they want to help the case and do what’s right,” the source said. If EJ blew up on the camera crew in La Quinta, one could only imagine what vitriolic messages she’s sending behind-the-scenes after this news broke. But when you plead the fifth , investigators have to find answers somewhere. Even those answers that are right in Erika Jayne’s jewelry box.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF RHOBH PRODUCERS HANDING UNAIRED FOOTAGE TO THE COURT IN TOM’S CASE? DO YOU THINK PRODUCERS HAVE DAMNING EVIDENCE ABOUT THE CASE ON FILM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case appeared first on Reality Tea .

