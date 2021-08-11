Cancel
AI21 Labs Makes Language AI Applications Accessible to Broader Audience

By AIT News Desk
 8 days ago

AI21 Labs, an AI company specializing in Natural Language Processing (NLP), has released Jurassic-1 Jumbo, the world’s largest and most sophisticated language model, to anyone interested in prototyping custom text-based AI applications. “You shouldn’t have to be an AI researcher working at a big tech company to do this stuff....

