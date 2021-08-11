Boomi Expands Executive Leadership Team to Prepare for Fast Growth

CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today’s work from anywhere requirements. NICE announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.