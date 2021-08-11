Boomi Expands Executive Leadership Team to Prepare for Fast Growth
New CIO From Informatica, Vmware Adds Expertise to Drive Future of Ipaas. Boomi, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), announced that it has appointed former Informatica and VMWare executive, Neil Kole, as the company’s new Chief Information Officer. Kole will be responsible for the strategic planning against Boomi’s business objectives, overseeing the company’s critical IT infrastructure and customer service platforms as Boomi continues to grow its category leadership.aithority.com
