Third Times A Charm To Win A Table To See Kane Brown At The Hacienda

Today is your third chance to register to win a table for you and you five of your friends to see Kane Brown, Chris Lane, and Restless Road at the Hacienda Event Center. If you haven't gotten your tickets make sure you grab them. You can get them HERE! The show is Thursday September 9th. Remember if you are wanting to purchase a VIP table, you will need to purchase 6 VIP tickets and call the Hacienda to purchase your table. Call 563-3737.