Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DemandTec by Acoustic Appoints Todd Michaud as CEO

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Retail and CPG Technology Veteran Takes the Helm of AI Innovator Poised for Growth. As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic has a long and distinguished track record of innovation across its unified price, promotion, and markdown optimization platform. Through its trading partner collaboration program, DemandTec has established itself as essential to the process of connecting and synchronizing data across retailers and CPG brands. In its latest move, DemandTec announced the appointment of Todd P. Michaud as its new CEO to accelerate the organization’s growth and market leadership.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Acoustic#Hypersonix#Retalix Usa#Ids Llc#Revionics#Ibm Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

As Chief Visionary Officer, Jay-Z Appoints The First Black CEO To Lead Cannabis Company

Cannabis is projected to be a $70 billion market by 2028. However, legal cannabis businesses are overwhelmingly white-owned as a result of costly application, license, and startup fees. With a demonstrated commitment to racial equity across industries such as sports, entertainment, commercial drinking, and America's legal system, JAY-Z has now taken his talents to the cannabis industry. As the Chief Visionary Officer for The Parent Company, JAY-Z's responsibilities include leading the company's overall brand strategies and social equity ventures fund. With a goal of creating a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry, the fund was established to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs an equal opportunity for participation in the legal cannabis industry.
Businessaithority.com

Cox Communications and Phunware Collaborate to Deliver a Premier Mobile Smart Hospital Solution

Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that it is collaborating with Cox Communications, Inc. (Cox) to bring Phunware’s Digital Front Door to Cox Business healthcare customers. Cox Communications’ business division, Cox Business, an industry leader in...
BusinessTimes Union

CyberMaxx Announces New Platform Investment by Periscope Equity

New partnership creates opportunity for innovation in the cybersecurity space. CyberMaxx announced today its partnership with Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity ﬁrm with a depth of experience growing and scaling healthcare technology, software, and security businesses. This investment will drive significant value for CyberMaxx customers and healthcare organizations by enabling new research and development, developing cutting-edge technologies, and driving innovation to create additional services to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks against our nation's largest healthcare organizations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

DXC Technology (DXC) Names Chris Drumgoole Its Chief Operating Officer

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that Chris Drumgoole has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Mike Salvino, DXC President and CEO, effective immediately. Drumgoole joined DXC as Chief Information Officer (CIO) in March of 2020. As COO, Drumgoole will have primary accountability for...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FRO - Appointment of CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lars H. Barstad as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Frontline Management AS with effect from 1st September 2021.
Businessaithority.com

ChannelAdvisor CEO, David Spitz Named C-Suite Award Winner

Spitz among Top Executives Selected for Their Outstanding Leadership and Contributions to the Triangle Community. ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that the Triangle Business Journal has named David Spitz, CEO at ChannelAdvisor, a recipient of a 2021 CEO of the Year Award. This year, the annual recognition honors 21 outstanding executives who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and service while having a positive impact on the Triangle community. Spitz will join this year’s awardees at a special awards dinner on Sunday, August 22 at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary.
Businessaithority.com

BlueVoyant Hires Two High-Powered Industry Executives To Accelerate Hypergrowth

Paul Kleinschnitz appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and Jason Thompson as Chief Marketing Officer. BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, announced two high-impact appointments to its executive team, who will lead the company’s drive for aggressive growth. Paul ‘PK’ Kleinschnitz, most recently Chief Sales Officer at Coalfire, and Jason Thompson, previously CMO and COO at threat intelligence firm, IntSights, join the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively.
Businessaithority.com

Workvivo Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Leong To Board Of Advisors

Richard Leong Will Advise the Fast-Growing Workplace Communications Startup as It Scales. fast-growing employee communications platform Workvivo announces the appointment of Richard Leong, vice president of colleague experience and technology at VMware, to the company’s board of advisors. Leong brings more than two decades of leadership experience in researching and developing the future of the workplace, helping to drive new and innovative ways to support choice and flexibility across the global workforce.
Businessaithority.com

Kibo Announces Allison Dancy As Chief Marketing Officer

Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced Allison Dancy has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. A data-driven marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Allison is a proven marketing executive with a long history of success in growing software companies through marketing innovation and execution. Allison brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, including, but not limited to, demand generation, partner marketing, product positioning and field marketing. Allison’s proven background in increasing brand and market awareness, enhancing corporate credibility, and driving market penetration and sales pipeline will help Kibo accelerate growth and further scale its go-to-market engine.
Softwareaithority.com

Ontic Announces Strategic Integration With Envoy

Integration will allow mutual clients to leverage data, powering a real-time risk management offering within Envoy’s visitor management system. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, announced a strategic integration with Envoy, a leading workplace platform for hybrid work, to help companies assess risk and neutralize potential threats.
Businessaithority.com

LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth And Innovation Milestones As Company Momentum Builds In 2021

Leading Outcomes-Based Platform Shares Growth Figures, Secures Patent, and Appoints Former Nielsen and Vevo Executive to Drive Measurement Business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.
Economyaithority.com

1Kosmos Continues Year Of Growth And Introduces New Brand Identity

Identity-Based Authentication Startup Grows Revenue 400%, Adds Key Executives, Extends Product Suite, and Gains Industry’s First NIST 800-63-3/FIDO2 Certifications. 1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to provide identity proofing and passwordless authentication, announced continued business growth following its exit from stealth mode in February. This comes on the heels of a new brand identity and website relaunch earlier this month, effectively elevating the company’s mission to provide individuals with a secure digital identity that provides control of their credentials, and enables service providers to use it with consent to fight identity fraud.
Technologyaithority.com

Consensus Brings Demo Automation To The Partner Channel

Consensus, the Digital Presales Platform, announced the launch of Channel Accelerator, a new solution to scale channel teams. With Channel Accelerator, Consensus customers can now extend the power of their digital demo experiences to onboard partners, assign content, and analyze results to more consistently drive channel sales. “Working with resellers...
Businessaithority.com

Hospital IQ Expands Leadership Team to Coincide With Accelerated Growth

Company Adds Healthcare Expertise to C-Suite With Cerner Executive Hire and Appoints Strategy Officer Amid Record Demand for Hospital Operations Solutions. Hospital IQ, the leading predictive hospital operations and communications software provider, has named Nate Kelly its inaugural Chief Commercial Officer. Nate will lead the company’s newly formed commercial organization consisting of sales, sales operations, business development, and clinical solutions. Hospital IQ has also announced the strategic promotion of Jason Harber from Executive Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Strategy Officer.
Businessaithority.com

Mercadolibre Will Invest in Aleph Group as Part of a Digital Advertising Operating Agreement. Company Now Valued over $2Billion

The largest Latin American e-commerce and fintech player, MercadoLibre (MELI), agrees to join Aleph Group (“Aleph”) as a shareholder, signaling the growth potential in the global digital advertising industry. Aleph operates in Latin America through IMS Internet Media Services. The largest Latam e-commerce and fintech player, MercadoLibre (MELI), agrees to...
Softwareaithority.com

Hivecell Partners With Hasty To Eliminate Roadblocks For Vision AI Applications

Partnership will enable organizations to make data-driven decisions at the edge. Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and Hasty, the leading end-to-end platform for vision AI, announced a partnership that will be deployed on-premise and used in hyper security-sensitive environments for high-stakes vision AI applications. By leveraging the two solutions, organizations can more efficiently make relevant, data-driven decisions at the edge.
Economyaithority.com

Socialive and PGi Provide End-to-End Solution for Enhanced Enterprise Video Creation and Event Strategy

Socialive and PGi give joint customers the ability to produce and distribute studio-quality content, and measure and analyze consumption for deeper engagement. Socialive, the all-in-one enterprise video platform, announced it is entering an agreement with virtual events and meetings company PGi, provider of the GlobalMeet collaboration solution. This agreement brings together advanced, studio-quality video production technology with a comprehensive business communications platform, making it easier for marketers to enhance their video production and seamlessly deliver better content into GlobalMeet’s market-leading solution.
BusinessBenzinga

Xcel Energy Appoints Bob Frenzel As CEO

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) has appointed Bob Frenzel as its president and CEO. The current chairman and CEO Ben Fowke to remain at Xcel Energy as executive chairman of the board. Frenzel joined Xcel Energy as CFO in 2016. He was named president and chief operating officer in March...
Businessaithority.com

IR Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components. IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow’s service management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy