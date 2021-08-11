DemandTec by Acoustic Appoints Todd Michaud as CEO

Cannabis is projected to be a $70 billion market by 2028. However, legal cannabis businesses are overwhelmingly white-owned as a result of costly application, license, and startup fees. With a demonstrated commitment to racial equity across industries such as sports, entertainment, commercial drinking, and America's legal system, JAY-Z has now taken his talents to the cannabis industry. As the Chief Visionary Officer for The Parent Company, JAY-Z's responsibilities include leading the company's overall brand strategies and social equity ventures fund. With a goal of creating a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry, the fund was established to give Black and other minority entrepreneurs an equal opportunity for participation in the legal cannabis industry.