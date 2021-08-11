Cancel
Texas State

Texas lawmakers consider COVID response as county leaders look to courts for local control

By Reena Diamante
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas hospitals are desperate for more beds and staff. One Houston hospital has a temporary tent set up in a parking lot to try and manage the flood of patients suffering from the coronavirus. To manage the crisis, county officials are turning to the courts in order to get back the local control that Gov. Greg Abbott has denied them. This, as Texas lawmakers start working on a COVID-19 response.

