Buffalo, NY

Rod Watson: Yes, Buffalo can win the big one – in school

By Rod Watson
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Buffalo is wondering where its emerging leaders will come from, at least five of them are at Hutchinson Central Technical High School. While neither the Buffalo Bills – post AFL – nor the Buffalo Sabres have done it, the Hutch-Tech team has given the city a national champion by winning the 2021 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl. They did it by placing first among a huge field of 1,511 teams, demonstrating the type of leadership qualities any government, business or organization will covet.

