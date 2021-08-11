Rod Watson: Yes, Buffalo can win the big one – in school

If Buffalo is wondering where its emerging leaders will come from, at least five of them are at Hutchinson Central Technical High School. While neither the Buffalo Bills – post AFL – nor the Buffalo Sabres have done it, the Hutch-Tech team has given the city a national champion by winning the 2021 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl. They did it by placing first among a huge field of 1,511 teams, demonstrating the type of leadership qualities any government, business or organization will covet.