NSP Trooper Wounded, Suspect Killed in Juniata Standoff and Officer-Involved Shooting
Authorities say a Nebraska state trooper was wounded and a suspect killed in an early-morning shootout with law enforcement. The Nebraska State Patrol around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a male subject discharging a firearm outside a residence in Juniata. Officials say the call came from a woman in the immediate area who was unable to leave due to the situation.ruralradio.com
