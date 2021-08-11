Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery. GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced Applied Magix's planned release of new car accessories. The first accessory is expected to be a MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accessories#Spyr Technologies#Magixpower#Dba Spyr Technologies#Applied Magix Inc#Power Delivery Lrb#Magixdrive#Apple Carplay#Iphone#Usb C#Applied Magix Inc#Sec#Twitter#Spyr Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Economymodernreaders.com

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SOFI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. SoFi Technologies...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Aftermarket Desktop Technology Accessories

These Razer keyboard accessory sets are an aftermarket range of products for users looking to enhance their desktop style and comfort to accommodate extended periods working at their terminal. The sets come in the form of the Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set, the PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade Set and the Ergonomic Wrist Rest. The products are all designed with the brand's existing hardware in mind and will enable users to put their own spin on the equipment for enhanced personalization.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for commercial, industrial, medical and military markets, today announced it has entered into a sales agreement with Matrix Design Technology (Matrix DT), a regional manufacturer’s representative firm that specializes in high technology, electronic components and systems.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Alertus Technologies Releases Powerful Alerting Integrations for Business Communication Platforms

Mass Notification Leader Delivers Next Generation Enterprise Alerting Capabilities Through Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Chat. Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, announced the release of new critical communication and alerting integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Chat. The integrations with dominant business communications platforms are now available to customers as part of Alertus’ 2021 Summer Software Release, which features additional integrations for advanced organizational alerting, security enhancements, and more.
Electronicsfirefighternation.com

Coxreels New Improved Options for the Vacuum Series Reel

CoxreelsV-100 Series product line has been improved and expanded! Introducing the new 1 ¼” vacuum hose reel V-112-735 without hose and the V-112H-735 with hose. The new model is a smaller frame size featuring 12” diameter discs instead of the original 17” diameter discs and is designed for use with 35’ of 1 ¼” vacuum hose. The outlet connecting to the hose remains 1 ½” and our 1 ¼” hose comes equipped with 1 ½” slip cuffs on both ends for maximum flow.
Financial Reportskdow.biz

Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $59.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.51. The industrial products company posted revenue of $895.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit...
Healthbiospace.com

1: Technological Innovations in the Healthcare Set to Propel Polysaccharide Hemostatic System Sales

Polysaccharide Hemostatic Systems become highly Sought-after as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Rises. The Fact.MR market survey on the polysaccharide hemostatic testing market provides insights into recent developments across various segments in the market products, applications, and end-users. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by vendors to improve sales in the market.
EconomyShareCast

Analog Devices's Q3 results boosted by record automotive sales

Analog Devices posted better-than-expected quarterly profits and revenues driven by the global shortfall in semiconductors supplies amid record sales in the Industrial and Automotive segments. Analog Devices Inc. $165.78. 22:27 18/08/21. -0.31%. -$0.52. 14,857.92. 22:26 18/08/21. -0.97%. -144.90. "All markets increased sequentially with our Industrial and Automotive segments once again...
EconomyDerrick

Sales Boomerang named a top mortgage technology provider by Mortgage Professional America

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, was recognized today as a 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The award recognizes the U.S. mortgage industry’s top mortgage technology providers as verified by originators and tech specialists across the country.
Economydallassun.com

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 8th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store and Closes Financing

Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in Ontario. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the opening of its eighth Star Buds Cannabis Co. ('Star Buds') branded cannabis retail store in Canada after receiving confirmation from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This store is located at 30 45th Street, Unit 6 in the city of South Wasaga Beach, and is operated by Cordova's subsidiary, 2734158 Ontario Inc. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store has begun processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers that are made through its website www.starbuds.co, and is also open to walk-in customers. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021.
Technologydallassun.com

CamCom announces a first-of-its-kind AI partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom, a Bangalore and Dubai based AI powered visual inspection solutions company has entered into a partnership with Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), the pre-owned vehicles arm of the Mahindra Group. MFCW is the country's preferred used vehicle company and is India's only organized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy