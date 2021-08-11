Cancel
IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update Regarding OTC Markets and New Venture into Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Procurement

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it will begin uploading financials Friday August 13th to the OTC Markets Platform. The Company is also excited to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. has launched a procurement segment to place Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Services with our proven partners for participation fees. The Company stated, 'We have laid all the groundwork, apologize for the delay in the announcement, but believe this new business, along with developing both public and private blockchain along with creating and monitoring company specific crypto, we have a very exciting future and worth the wait.'

www.dallassun.com

