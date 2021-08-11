Cancel
Hero Caribbean Premier League Associates with Rario for Exclusive Digital Collectibles

 8 days ago

Cricket fans to buy, collect and trade exclusive Caribbean Premier league (CPL) digital collectibles on cricket NFT platform Rario. NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Rario (Held by Digital Collectibles Pte Ltd.), the world's first cricket-based digital collectibles platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the most popular 2020 competitions in the world. Releted links on insidesport website. In this first-of-its-kind association, Rario is licensed to mint unique digital collectibles of memorable moments, not just from the upcoming tournaments, but also from the last eight editions. By immortalising the league's iconic instances, these collectibles give fans a chance to claim singular ownership over their favourite moments in a tangible, verifiable way.

