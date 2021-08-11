Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Laying the Groundwork for a Successful Hybrid Workforce

By Faiza Hughell
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone turned to technology to help forge that lost human connection. However, now that we are transitioning into a post-pandemic world where some people may continue to work remotely while others choose to go into the office, or a combination of both, we have to make adjustments to ensure that a hybrid work environment is effective. A fully remote workforce and a partially remote workforce are two very different beasts. I would argue that it is actually harder to create a collaborative hybrid environment than it is to manage a fully remote one simply because you have to balance different needs and behaviors. There is naturally an uneven playing field with a hybrid model, and it requires business leaders to rethink the technology they are using to keep people connected, and even more so, to prioritize establishing a culture of inclusiveness.

Iowa Statenorthscottpress.com

Iowa workforce participation dips

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 943,000 jobs were added in the month of July, and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent. The gains exceeded expectations from economists, and President Joe Biden touted them as a success. But employers in Iowa and nationwide are still struggling to fill positions as thousands of people have left the labor force.

