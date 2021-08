SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) ("Huazhu", "we" or "our") a world-leading hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and interim of 2021 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.