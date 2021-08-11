Bottomless Brunching in the ‘Burbs

The Painted Burro’s beloved Bottomless Brunch has arrived in Waltham! On Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am- 3:00pm, you can get all your brunching favorites — huevos rancheros, tacos, papas bravas, French toast, Burro Benedict topped with smoked-chile hollandaise and more — for only $21. Round out your meal with a la carte extras including sides like nachos, guacamole and English muffins and brunch beverages including the Hair of the Dog (horchata iced coffee spiked with espresso liqueur), nearly a dozen different margarita flavors and mimosas with your choice of juice (OJ, guava, mango or blood orange). Check out the full menu below, and reserve your table online to stuff your face this weekend.