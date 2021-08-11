Official! London has one of the world’s most Instagrammable neighbourhoods

Petrolheads with stories could be right on your doorstep, as we found out. I have lived in my estate for 21 years, but while I barely know my neighbours (tip: never get too friendly; it makes complaining about their noise easier), I do know what they drive. When I first moved in, next door but one had a 911. A few years later, the couple behind them got a Ferrari F355 that they eventually sold to fund a new kitchen. Another had a Mercedes C63 AMG estate, a former Mercedes World skidpan demonstrator that sounded like Brian Blessed at full chat.