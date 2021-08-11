Cancel
Public Safety

Traffic Enforcement Blitz Beginning in Estevan

By Andrew McCormack
discoverestevan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Estevan Police Service (EPS) and Estevan Combined Traffic Services of the RCMP are teaming up for a two-day traffic enforcement blitz beginning today. The EPS called it a "large-scale enforcement campaign" that will be seen in a number of spots around the city. They added that motorists should be...

#Traffic Violations#Blitz#Rcmp#Eps#Regina Police Service#Weyburn Police Service
