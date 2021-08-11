Pittsford Town Manager to resign his post next March

PITTSFORD — Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock has notified the Town’s Select Board of his decision to resign his post after next year’s Town Meeting in March 2022. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Select Board over the past 13 years to serve the residents of Pittsford,” Haverstock said in remarks sent out in a press release Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5. “I am proud of the many things we have accomplished together over the years. The town has assembled a terrific staff and I will miss working with them.”