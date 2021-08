SISTERS PREPPING THEIR STEERS AT THE BARBER COUNTY FAIR – On a pleasant evening at the Barber County Fair in Hardtner, Kansas, Binning sisters Jazzmin and Bianca get their steers (both Angus from the Molz Ranch) out to walk in preparation for competition in the show ring. Their mom Donna also helps with the third animal, a 2-year-old Gelbvieh named Gregg that Bianca has shown since he was a 400 pound calf. Bianca has shown him at big shows and county fairs throughout the country where he's won purple ribbons and champion honors. At the Barber County Fair Jazzmin took a blue ribbon with her Angus. Bianca's Angus won the steer futurity and overall grand champion steer. The girls are members of the South Barber FFA.