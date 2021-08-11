Cancel
Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, a White House official said. Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large...

United CEO expects more companies will heed Biden's call to vaccinate

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said he believes more U.S. companies and organizations will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, after a meeting with President Joe Biden on the topic on Wednesday. "A few weeks from now, this is going to be something that's widespread...

