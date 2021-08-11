Cancel
Report: Trevoh Chalobah Preparing to Leave Chelsea on Loan

By Nick Emms
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ux9wd_0bOPCu5V00

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is preparing to leave the Blues on loan this season as a decision on his future is 'likely to be made within the next week', according to reports.

The 22-year-old has impressed Thomas Tuchel in pre-season but could be set for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge yet again.

As per the Athletic, Chalobah is preparing to leave Chelsea ahead of the new season.

Valencia are among a number of clubs across Europea that are interested in Chalobah, who spent last season in Ligue 1 with FC Lorient.

The defender also has several Premier League clubs interested in bringing him in on loan.

The report continues to state that Chalobah has been given 'considerable encouragement' by Chelsea and Tuchel that a first team spot is attainable in the future, however he will need to go out on loan first.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all in the last year of their contract and with Chalobah set for a loan move, he could return next season to fight for his spot when there is space in the defence.

With Chelsea set to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, Chalobah would find himself further down the pecking order at the club.

Previous reports have stated that the Blues are looking to send Chalobah to a club that will play him as a central defender, not in midfield, as this is where Chelsea see his long term future at the club.

What has Tuchel said about Chalobah?

Speaking on Chalobah, Tuchel previously said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."

