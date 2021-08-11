Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend into Europe – Ford exec

For months, the semiconductor chip shortage has caused some strange things to happen in the automotive industry. Thanks to massive production cuts and supply chain challenges, both new and used vehicle inventory are at record lows, while prices remain at record highs. Used vehicle prices are so high that many are selling for at or close to their original MSRP, while many new vehicles are selling for over MSRP. But there’s another unusual side effect from the shortage worth noting as well – Ford lease return rates have plummeted over the last several months, down to just 34 percent in Q2 of 2021.