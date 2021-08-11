Cancel
Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend into Europe – Ford exec

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co’s electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery...

