Woodbine Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

Joseph O'Brien is looking to see Team Ireland make a move up the William Hill Racing League table as the competition moves into the second half at Windsor on Thursday. O'Brien has had more runners for his team so far than his brother Donnacha, although they are responsible for a winner each so far. It is a similar scenario in week four at Windsor, with Joseph responsible for all but one of the runners. Gavin Ryan is in the saddle for all the team's runners at the Thameside track.