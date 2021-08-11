Woodbine Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1To Sing My Song (L), 120S. Singh1-1-9Norman McKnight5/2. 2J M R Bold Vision (L), 123E. Wilson8-3-6Steven Chircop7/2. 3Misguided Passion (L), 123K. Johnson9-7-9Carlo Fuoco20/1. 4Onezy's Dream (L), 123S. Bahen7-9-7Michael McDonald6/1. 5Dad's Missy (L), 123A. Gallardo8-2-2Steve Attard2/1. 6Warning Belle (L), 121C. Husbands8-7-2Krista Cole-Simpson9/2. 2nd-$26,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,500,...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0