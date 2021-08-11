Cancel
Sports

Woodbine Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1To Sing My Song (L), 120S. Singh1-1-9Norman McKnight5/2. 2J M R Bold Vision (L), 123E. Wilson8-3-6Steven Chircop7/2. 3Misguided Passion (L), 123K. Johnson9-7-9Carlo Fuoco20/1. 4Onezy's Dream (L), 123S. Bahen7-9-7Michael McDonald6/1. 5Dad's Missy (L), 123A. Gallardo8-2-2Steve Attard2/1. 6Warning Belle (L), 121C. Husbands8-7-2Krista Cole-Simpson9/2. 2nd-$26,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,500,...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County, ORmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Results Friday August 13th, 2021

8th-$5,100, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:00.570. Elusive Irish Gal126443-hd2-12-½1-31-2¾T. Smith6.20. Shesaidshesperfect126311-21-hd1-hd3-12-3½R. Burney6.00. Teaspoon of Pepper126534-23-13-12-13-2½J. Scriver0.50. Hot and Sassy126222-24-1½4-14-34-3¼J. Wooten, Jr.8.50. Beau Rocks1261555555J. Lopez2.90. 4 (4)Elusive Irish Gal14.405.603.60. 3 (3)Shesaidshesperfect4.603.00. 5 (5)Teaspoon of...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Results Tuesday August 17th, 2021

1st-$12,600, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.920, 46.520, 59.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.400. Mizzys Image124242-11-11-81-7¼O. Gomez2.602.102.100.30. She's So Golden124331-½2-32-2½2-2½H. Hernandez2.702.203.75. Roxy's Kingdom121423-½3-63-43-2½E. De Diego3.6013.30. Competion Queen120164-hd4-14-84-8J. Baez6.70. Musical Thunder124515-85-85-35-½J. Berrios67.75. Rascal De124656666J. Davis21.40. Exacta (2-3) paid $5.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-4-1) paid $1.24;...
SportsPost-Star

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 18

2 3/8 Miles, Steeplechase. Jonathan Sheppard Handicap (Grade I). Purse $150,000. 1 City Dreamer Parker Hendriks Jack O. Fisher 15-1 7 Recent Revelations Harrison Beswick Richard J. Hendriks 15-1 8 Redicean Gerard Galligan Leslie F. Young 5-1 2ND RACE. 7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $60,000. No....
Delaware Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delaware Park

1st_$15,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. 4 (3) Atlantic Princess (R.Alvarado, Jr.)11.005.002.60. Off 1:17. Time 1:41.80. Wet Fast. Scratched_Texas Reward, Creative Alibi. Also Ran_Long Point Beach, Congaree Rose, Lana. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $25.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-5) paid $15.72. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $41.55. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Saturday August 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Silken Belle (L), 122A. Rios-Conde3-2-2Michelle Knoblauch-Perez. 3Lady Licious (L), 122D. Araujo8-5-1Ollie Figgins, III. 4Dimitri's Romance (L), 122K. Trotman6-4-3Timothy Shanley. 5Addy's Love (L), 122C. Hiraldo5-4-1Mike Butts. 6Indian Fiber (L), 112L. Mbatha5-6-10Michelle Knoblauch-Perez. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six and...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Results Wednesday August 18th, 2021

1st-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 45.820, 58.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.060. Trainer: Odin Londono, Jr. Clyde Park121125-1½3-½1-11-nkA. Chavez10.603.802.604.30. Nano119232-½2-hd2-½2-1½A. Hernandez-Lopez4.003.003.30. Hickory Hill121554-hd5-13-½3-1¼A. Diaz2.603.30. High Risk Strategy11946665-24-hdL. Rivera5.20. Beautiful Game123343-24-½4-1½5-13E. Paucar3.70. Red Blue and True114611-41-166M. Mendez4.10. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $18.90; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-4)...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday

1st_$34,000, , 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 5:12. Time 1:08.27. Fast. Scratched_Don't Forget. Also Ran_Keller's Gold. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $6.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park-2-Add

2nd_$12,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:26. Time 1:13.00. Sloppy. Scratched_Countess Jessica, Bee Wings. Also Ran_La Negrita, Melodramatic. Daily Double (2-1) paid $55.00. Perfecta (1-2) paid $20.00. $1 Superfecta (1-2-6-5) paid $42.90. $1 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $25.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Arlington, Combined

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy. Off 2:28. Time 1:19.34. Fast. Also Ran_Mango Tree, Three Amigos, Frontier Charlie. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $14.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-6-4) paid $23.14. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $24.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. 1 (1)...
Worldracingtv.com

Chris Dixon: My Five To Follow at the Ebor Festival

With a busy week ahead for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival the focus of the column has changed this week, with a look back at the past week replaced by a look ahead and five horses to follow for the week ahead. All are available, or likely to be...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-7-Add

7th_$30,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f, rain. Off 8:43. Time 1:24.31. Fast. Also Ran_Latenite Slewzy, Our Time to Shine, Dixie Jen, Ms Highspeed, The Time's Right, Pow Wow, Rebel Ryette, Curl. $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $19.90. $1 Superfecta (10-9-1-11) paid $1,352.30. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-1) paid $174.45. (c) 2021...
Kentucky Statethepressboxlts.com

Got Stormy Will Return to KY Downs In September

(Got Stormy / Coady Photography) Got Stormy, fresh off her second triumph in three years in Saratoga’s Grade 1 Fourstardave against males, is returning to Kentucky Downs for her next start on Sept. 11. But in a twist, Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse doesn’t plan to run the 6-year-old mare in The Mint Ladies Sprint that she won last year but back against the boys in the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint.
Sportsplanetsport.com

York Thursday Tips: Best bets for the four ITV races

3.00 York - Tammani (nap) Sandrine is the obvious one to beat in this 7f contest for fillies having won all three of her starts to date, including a Group 2 at Newmarket last time out. She had a couple of today's rivals, Desert Dreamer and Hello You, behind in...
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday August 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2In It for Life (L), 121M. Arana3-5-4Arturo Williams. 3Lucky Daughter (L), 114D. Herrera4-4-4Jesus Nunez. 4Goddess Aphrodite (L), 114R. Munoz9-6-4Jesus Mendoza. 5Expensive Devon (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-3-1Jesus Uranga. 6La Croix (L), 121J. Sanchez5-3-5Rene Amescua. 7Badger Gal (L), 114R. Ramirez6-6-5Charles Treece. 8Beyond the Clouds (L), 114H. Lopez4-6-3Ramiro...
WorldSkySports

Racing League: Joseph O'Brien seeking Team Ireland progress at Windsor

Joseph O'Brien is looking to see Team Ireland make a move up the William Hill Racing League table as the competition moves into the second half at Windsor on Thursday. O'Brien has had more runners for his team so far than his brother Donnacha, although they are responsible for a winner each so far. It is a similar scenario in week four at Windsor, with Joseph responsible for all but one of the runners. Gavin Ryan is in the saddle for all the team's runners at the Thameside track.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Inaugural Sheppard Stakes Draws Intriguing Field

Take four of the runners who competed in the $150,000 A.P. Smithwick at Saratoga last month, the winner and runnerup from the $75,000 Jonathan Kiser novice stakes, along with the horse that looked like a sure thing until an ‘oops’ moment in the stretch, then mix in an up-and-coming young jumper along with a European newcomer making his NSA debut, and you’ve got the makings of a thrilling way to honor trainer Jonathan Sheppard in Wednesday’s first running of a grade-one race named in his honor.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday

1st_$75,000, st hcp, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$65,000, st hcp, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$75,000, st hcp, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$85,000, st hcp, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 5th_$30,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. Legacy's Prince123Saratoga Wildcat123. Septimius Severus123Ask Chuck123. Smart Royal T123Rockin Cowboy123. Get the W123The Italian123. Manahawkin123Kadens Courage123.

