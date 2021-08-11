Cancel
Report: Abraham Asks for Extension to Decide Chelsea Future Amid Roma Interest

By Nick Emms
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham wants to 'ponder' his decision about his future as AS Roma are interested in signing the striker, according to reports.

With Romelu Lukaku set to sign for the Blues, Abraham could be on his way out.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Abraham has asked for an extension to decide his Chelsea future as AS Roma step up their pursuit to bring in the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuKMs_0bOPCRgY00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 23-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Lukaku's deal is on the verge of being announced and Abraham's future is close to be resolved as AS Roma have put in a bid for the striker.

Fellow Serie A club Atalanta have also expressed interest in Abraham after scheduling a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the potential transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqhs3_0bOPCRgY00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arsenal are also interested in bringing the forward in and it is believed that the London side would be Abraham's preferred destination.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently.

However, with Roma making an approach for Abraham, he will now take a few days to consider his options before deciding on his future.

It is unclear as to where Chelsea would prefer Abraham to go this summer but a move abroad could be more preferable with Chelsea's number 9 possibly linking up with former Blue Jose Mourinho in Rome.

