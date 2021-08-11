4 Men Hurt After Lightning Strikes Western Wisconsin Golf Course

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Germantown caused by a lightning strike. Officials said the fire started in the roof/attic area but a large amount of the fire has been knocked down. Crews said there has been significant damage to 12 condo units and a large number of people have been displaced. There are reports of several injures and animals have been rescued. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now Update – Millhaven Pl, Germantown, 3-sty residential (condos), Lightning strike fire started in roof/attic, bulk of fire knocked down, @mcfrs FFs working on hotspots, significant damage to 12 condo units, dozens of people/residents displaced, several inj, several pets rescued pic.twitter.com/5p9LMhe3m9 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 10, 2021