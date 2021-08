Entertainment meets flavor at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, one of the most popular restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip. Named for Ramsay’s hit reality series, the dining room will be instantly recognizable to fans with its now-iconic red and blue kitchens. And the cuisine fans see being served on the show is all here, from the pan-seared scallops and lobster risotto to filet mignon—although, unlike the show, all are cooked to perfection each and every time, of course.