Like any other fast food chain, McDonald's has its fair share of secret menu items, like this Snickers coffee. And if you can't get your hands on something off the secret menu, there are always different TikTok hacks you can try to make your order into a meal with a twist. But did you know there are McDonald's items you can only get in certain states? For example, in New Mexico, you can order the Hatch Green Chile Double Burger, according to The Travel's website.