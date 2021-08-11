Three-year-old twins found unresponsive in locked vehicle
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Three-year-old twin boys are hospitalized for heat distress, one in critical condition, after they were found locked in a vehicle in Hibbing. Police said the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. And, about an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out, WDIO-TV reported.
