Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hibbing, MN

Three-year-old twins found unresponsive in locked vehicle

By WDIO-TV
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Three-year-old twin boys are hospitalized for heat distress, one in critical condition, after they were found locked in a vehicle in Hibbing. Police said the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. And, about an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out, WDIO-TV reported.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Crime & Safety
Hibbing, MN
Accidents
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Accident#Ap#Wdio Tv#Children S Hospital#University Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

White House receiving updates on bomb threat, official says. The White House is closely following events on Capitol Hill at this hour as authorities deal with a bomb threat. “The White House is monitoring the situation and is receiving updates from law enforcement,” a senior administration official tells CNN. It...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy