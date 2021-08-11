Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Jefferson Health to 32K Workers: Get COVID-19 Vaccine or Get Fired

NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting increased cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University are joining the rapidly expanding ranks of Philadelphia-area health systems and higher education institutions mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for workers, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Jefferson said Tuesday that it will require vaccination by Oct. 29...

Public Health
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Raleigh, NC

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
Public Health
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Harrisburg, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For State Employees In Health Care Facilities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is requiring employees at state-run health care and high-risk congregate care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new initiative Tuesday. It affects about 25,000 employees working in facilities like state hospitals, veterans homes and state correction institutions. Employees will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or else they’ll have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. All new external hires will be required to get vaccinated before they can start working. Wolf also announced an incentive for state employees under his jurisdiction. Starting in October, those employees will be able to get a paid day off. The Department of Health says 63.8% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated. “Pennsylvania has had a lot of success in our vaccination efforts, but 63% is not the goal,” said Wolf. “Sixty-three percent still leaves far too many eligible Pennsylvanians unvaccinated, which puts their communities at risk. Vaccines are free, available, and effective. I encourage every eligible Pennsylvanian who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to sign up today.” Nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
Public Health

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Public Health
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Most Of The Philadelphia Region Turns Red On CDC COVID-19 Transmission Map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of the Philadelphia region has turned red on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s  COVID-19 transmission map, which means it’s at the highest level of community spread. Now, there’s growing concern over large events becoming super spreaders for the virus. Health officials are holding yet another press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. in regards to the city’s response to the pandemic. Meantime, there’s a growing concern that some outdoor events could become super spreaders due to the highly contagious Delta variant. With most of the Philadelphia area turning red on the COVID transmission map, some of the...
Montgomery, AL

Pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine, health expert urges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts are ramping up calls for more pregnant women to get vaccinated. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, pregnant women are considered high risk for infection of the virus. “Our practice here at [University of South Alabama] we’re seeing more and more sick, pregnant...
Hamilton County, TN

Health Department Recommends Additional Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised People

In alliance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Hamilton County Health Department recommends that immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. Studies indicate that moderately to severely immunocompromised people do not always build the same...
Portland, OR

Which health systems will require employees get COVID-19 vaccination?

PORTLAND, Ore — After the Oregon governor's office announced that the state would be requiring all healthcare workers get vaccinated or face testing for the virus, several health systems came forward with their own policies for their employees. According to the governor's office, starting at the end of September, healthcare...
Georgia State

North Georgia Health District urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccines

Local public health officials are urging north Georgians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “more fervently than ever,” the North Georgia Health District announced. COVID-19 cases in the district — which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties — were on the decline but have now increased significantly. The...

