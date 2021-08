ERIE — In recognition of 811 Day, National Fuel is reminding homeowners and professional contractors to “Call Before You Dig.”. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 – a free service – before digging in order to prevent accidental damage to underground utility lines. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs. Before starting any landscaping, gardening or outdoor improvement projects this year, call 811, a toll-free national phone number, or visit www.call811.com. Pennsylvania homeowners and contractors should call 811 at least three and no more than 10 business days in advance of the start of their projects.