How to evaluate the deluge of data on rare COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Area restaurants are having a hard time keeping their doors open as of late. Cases of coronavirus are forcing shutdowns at several different spots. “For those who are reticent to believe us when we say that our hospital admissions are going up, which they are, our severe disease rates are going up, which they are, and our number of people that require intensive care is going up, because they are, just look to your friends and neighbors,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.