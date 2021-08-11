Cancel
Jackson County, MN

One injured in bike-vs.-deer collision Aug. 8

By Jackson County Pilot Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Ulm man was injured when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on Highway 60 in northern Jackson County this past Sunday. Richard N. Beck, 74, sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “non-life-threatening” injuries when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a deer shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 8. According to results of an investigation conducted by troopers, Beck was westbound on Highway 60 near its intersection with 470th Avenue in Delafield Township when the incident occurred. Beck was transported by ambulance to the Windom Area Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

