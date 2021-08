DUBOIS - Northeast Dubois won its season opener Tuesday, 5-0, against county rival Southridge, but that's not to say the Jeeps (1-0) will have the same lineup each time. They went with sophomore Aiden Buechler in the No. 2 singles and junior Gavin Leinenbach in the No. 3 singles, but Jeeps coach Dwayne Knies both of them can also play doubles. The Jeeps went to junior first cousins Aidan Dodd and Ty Kalb at No. 1 doubles, while senior Nick Hemmerlein and junior Brayden Beck played the No. 2 doubles.