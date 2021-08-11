Cancel
Technology

RappiPay Generates 179% Uplift in Conversion Rates by Trusting AI to Deliver Faster, Better Messages

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow RappiPay Uses the a Language Personalization Platform to Generate Better Words and Drive Certainty into their Marketing Efforts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, announced the initial results of its work with digital banking company RappiPay. The collaboration drove triple-digit conversion rates for RappiPay by leveraging the Persado AI content generation and decisioning capabilities to deliver the most effective messages to RappiPay’s growing customer base.

