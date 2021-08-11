New Conviva Data Shows Streaming Platforms Holding Onto 2020 Pandemic Gains; International Markets Surging

Q2 State of Streaming Report Details Slow Down in Connected TV Device Adoption, Streaming Ad Improvements and the Top Streaming Shows Being Discussed on Social. The streaming explosion, which hit its apex during the Covid-induced lockdowns in Q2 2020, is here to stay according to new data from Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Conviva’s Q2 2021 State of Streaming report revealed streaming viewing time worldwide grew 13% in Q2 2021, as compared to Q2 2020. Despite a 7% decline in streaming viewing in April, North America still saw a 2% increase in streaming viewing in Q2 2021, compared to the same time last year. Other regions saw even bigger spikes in time spent streaming with Africa growing 79% and South America growing 192% year over year driven by the launch of new services.