New Conviva Data Shows Streaming Platforms Holding Onto 2020 Pandemic Gains; International Markets Surging

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ2 State of Streaming Report Details Slow Down in Connected TV Device Adoption, Streaming Ad Improvements and the Top Streaming Shows Being Discussed on Social. The streaming explosion, which hit its apex during the Covid-induced lockdowns in Q2 2020, is here to stay according to new data from Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Conviva’s Q2 2021 State of Streaming report revealed streaming viewing time worldwide grew 13% in Q2 2021, as compared to Q2 2020. Despite a 7% decline in streaming viewing in April, North America still saw a 2% increase in streaming viewing in Q2 2021, compared to the same time last year. Other regions saw even bigger spikes in time spent streaming with Africa growing 79% and South America growing 192% year over year driven by the launch of new services.

TV & VideosAdvanced Television

SambaTV, Lucid linear TV ad measurement partnership

Samba TV, a global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, has partnered with Lucid, a programmatic research technology platform, to provide brands and agencies increased insight into advertising effectiveness across devices. Leveraging Samba TV’s identity resolution solutions and proprietary identifier, SambaID, Lucid customers can accurately assess their brand lift and...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Riverside.fm Launches iPhone App, Automated Editing Tools, Video Transcription, High-Quality Screen Share Recording and More

Riverside.fm’s customers include Disney, Spotify, Verizon Media, Marvel, and the New York Times, among others. Riverside.fm, the remote video and podcast creation platform that records each participants’ audio and 4K visuals on their device so that a bad internet connection won’t affect recording quality, has upgraded its offering and officially launched Riverside 2.0!
Technologythefastmode.com

Optus Brings All Content Subscriptions Under Single Roof with SubHub

Optus is raising the bar on innovation with the introduction of Optus SubHub - a world first game-changer that simplifies content subscriptions and memberships by putting them in one place and allowing eligible Optus customers to save money and discover new content options. SubHub complements the recently announced Optus Living...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Netflix gets more immersive with Spatial Audio support

Netflix has begun rolling out Spatial Audio support. This lets the streaming service offer a surround sound-like experience but without all the speakers. Currently, it requires AirPods Pro or AirPods Max but that’ll change soon. And Netflix beat out Apple TV in offering the feature. Reports of Spatial Audio on...
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

605 Offers Alternative Television Viewing Measurement Solution for Networks, Agencies and Brands

Responds to Nielsen’s MRC accreditation issues by emphasizing 605’s depth, breadth of audience data, product-based SaaS solutions that reflect the value of TV advertising. 605, a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution company, offered the following comment on its position as an alternative television viewing measurement solution for networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands as Nielsen has stepped away from its Media Rating Council accreditation:
Marketsmartechseries.com

Epsilon Appoints Leader for Market Expansion in Middle East & Africa

Saira Mehdi Joins Team to Ramp-Up New Business and Product Growth in the region. Epsilon, a global leader in outcome-based marketing, announced the appointment of Saira Mehdi as the Sales Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, effective immediately. Saira will own the mandate for top line revenue growth, drive new business opportunities for Epsilon’s products and solutions and grow the company’s client base in the region. She will also play a significant role in positioning Epsilon as a premier martech and adtech player in MEA.
Internetmartechseries.com

Alfi Study Reveals Ad Ecosystems and Networks, Plus the Rise of Smart Cities, will Fuel Strong Growth in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising

65% of Advertising Executives Believe Market will be Worth between US$50 Billion and US$55 Billion by 2026, While 30% Expect it to Surpass US$55 Billion. Seventy-four percent of global senior advertising executives strongly believe developing and expanding ad ecosystems and networks, in line with the rise of smart cities, will offer explosive growth opportunities in the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising market, according to new research from Alfi (Nasdaq: ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Furthermore, 93% believe that society has become more digitized during the COVID-19 crisis, which will fuel expansion in the DOOH advertising market.
Video Gamesmartechseries.com

Today’s Parents are Tech-Savvy Mobile Gamers Who Did More Mobile Shopping During the Pandemic and Plan to Continue Doing So, According to Tapjoy’s Modern Mobile Gamer: Parents Report

New market research from MobileVoice® by Tapjoy, a leading mobile advertising and app monetization company, shows that modern parents are far more tuned in and tech-savvy than their own parents were. Because of their familiarity with the mobile ecosystem, they readily turn to their smartphones — particularly brand apps, social media, and rewarded ads — when it’s time to make a purchase. This represents a major opportunity for advertisers who want to connect with the valuable parent demographic, according to Tapjoy’s report, Modern Mobile Gamer™ 2021: Parents Edition.
Businessmartechseries.com

Immunize, startup for LGPD Compliance and Personal Data Management, Receives BRL 2 million in pre-seed round

After helping more than 300 companies to compliance with brazilian law requiriments, the company will use investments to scale the product through digital sales. The Immunize System startup, offering a SaaS platform for compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) in Brazil, announces that it has received BRL 2 million in a pre-seed round coordinated by the startup accelerator Leavening.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Akvelon Launches New Bubble Chart Visual in Collaboration with Google Cloud and Looker

Bubble Chart by Akvelon Enables Users to Transform Their Data into Powerful Visuals. Akvelon, a software engineering company, announced the launch of their new Bubble Chart visual today. Even before joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and becoming a Looker Consulting Partner last fall, Akvelon has been working incorporating Google Cloud and Looker technologies into their solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.
Marketsmartechseries.com

3Q Digital Releases 2021 Growth Marketing Report

Report shares results of nationwide study of 400 senior marketing leaders. 3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, announced the release of its 2021 Growth Marketing Report. This in-depth report reinforces 3Q Digital’s forward-thinking vision of growth marketing and is the result of extensive survey research, data analysis and innovative marketing strategies conducted over the past year.
Businessmartechseries.com

Ferret Raises $4M Seed Round to Scale the First ‘Relationship Intelligence’ Platform

Ferret, the first ‘relationship intelligence’ platform, today announced a $4M seed investment. Artesian and 30+ angel investors, including Lanyon Advisory and Paul Grinberg, chairman of the Axos Bank, participated in this round. The funding will fuel the acquisition and collection of exclusive data, and expand artificial intelligence search, monitoring, and natural language processing capabilities.
Retailmartechseries.com

Catalina Partners with AdQuick.com to Provide Purchase-Based Audience Targeting & Measurement Capabilities to Out-of-Home Media Buyers

Innovative Partnership Provides Retailers, Brands & Agencies with Buyer-Level Insights and Measurement Metrics for a Wide Range of Ad Budgets. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina is now offering its extensive purchase-based audience targeting and sales lift measurement insights to out-of-home (OOH) media buyers using AdQuick’s OOH buying platform.
Cell PhonesTennessee Tribune

A New Digital Streaming Network For HBCU’s

CHICAGO – HBCU Digital Network, an entertainment and lifestyle streaming network, will be officially launching its digital platform HBCUDigital.com along with a mobile app and OTT platforms this Fall. The minority owned and operated HBCUDigital.com will deliver live events, programming, and exclusive live coverage of some of the biggest games around HBCUs, featuring the tagline, “This Is Home.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Create a World Class OTT App for Mobile and Smart TV

The best over-the-top, or OTT, apps provide an essential turnkey to offer customized solutions. OTT platform providers find this a potential opportunity to launch a scalable application in just a matter of weeks! For example, Netflix or Hulu over-the-top services have turned the entertainment sector into a profitable industry, especially for content owners, social media marketers.

