New Litmus Report Showcases Impact of Apple Mail Privacy Protection for Litmus Users

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Audience Report equips marketers with data to prepare for the iOS 15 update, Apple Mail Privacy Protection. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, announces Apple Audience Report, a new section in its Email Analytics feature. The new analytics report allows marketers to garner a baseline of Apple Mail usage among email subscribers. Litmus users can view anonymized metrics, such as open rate, email engagement, Apple reading environment, and dark mode usage, all within an easily digestible dashboard. Equipped with insightful metrics, the Apple Audience Report allows email marketers to better prepare for the iOS 15 update and Apple Mail Privacy Protection, continuing to deliver the personalized touchpoints consumers crave.

martechseries.com

