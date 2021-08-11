New system could prevent harmful algae in Skaneateles Lake
Harmful algal blooms have threatened Skaneateles Lake since 2017. Officials are now hoping that $100,000 in state funding could help eliminate the dangerous toxins. “The steps we are taking today will help ensure safe and drinking water for the city for years to come,” said Senator John Mannion. “It will help improve and protect the quality of life and economic activity in the communities around Skaneateles Lake.”www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 0