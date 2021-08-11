Cancel
New system could prevent harmful algae in Skaneateles Lake

By David Laguerre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarmful algal blooms have threatened Skaneateles Lake since 2017. Officials are now hoping that $100,000 in state funding could help eliminate the dangerous toxins. “The steps we are taking today will help ensure safe and drinking water for the city for years to come,” said Senator John Mannion. “It will help improve and protect the quality of life and economic activity in the communities around Skaneateles Lake.”

#Skaneateles Lake#Algae#Water Quality#Water Intake#Suny College#The Country Club#Syracuse
