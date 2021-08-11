Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Edwin Calls for a Revival of Sensitivity With Locarno's 'Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash'

By Diego Cepeda
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian film director Edwin, a festival darling whose films have been the trump card for Berlinale and Rotterdam, returns to the circuit with a new gem. “Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” which just had its world premiere in Locarno’s International Competition, is a genre-bending portrayal of an angry impotent young man stuck in the middle of the macho Indonesian Eighties.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locarno#Indonesian Eighties#Variety Ajo Kawir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Locarno Premiere 'Shankar's Fairies' Is an Intimate Family Enterprise

Irfana Majumdar’s “Shankar’s Fairies” is an intimate family enterprise in more ways than one. The film revolves around the tight nuclear family of a senior police officer and their major domo in Lucknow, Northern India in 1962; it is based on the childhood memories of her mother Nita Kumar, who is the writer, producer and production designer on the film; and Majumdar’s husband Gaurav Saini serves as associate director and casting director and also plays the police officer.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

Hulu Buys U.S. Rights to Miranda Otto-Led Comedy Heist Drama 'The Unusual Suspects' (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has acquired U.S. rights to “The Unusual Suspects,” an English-language heist series starring Miranda Otto (“Homeland”), Aina Dumlao (“Ballers”) and Michelle Vergara Moore (“Condor”), which will compete at Series Mania in Lille. The Australian series is represented in international markets by the Paris-based co-production and distribution banner About Premium...
MoviesNME

Outkast’s André 3000 joins the cast of Netflix’s upcoming ‘White Noise’ film

Rapper and actor André 3000 of Outkast will appear in the upcoming Netflix film, White Noise. The casting was announced yesterday (August 18) for the film, which is an adaptation of American author Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. 3000 – real name André Benjamin – will join already-announced castmates Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Although Benjamin’s involvement was confirmed via Pitchfork, his specific role in the film is yet to be specified.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
MoviesFilm Threat

Vengeance is My Name

There’s so much right in the gangster flick Vengeance is My Name that it feels like sour grapes to point out what’s wrong with it. But it is my job as a critic, so I here go. Revenge movies are, by design, quite simple affairs. Someone is wronged, and they...
MoviesPride Source

Arthouse Icon Udo Kier and His Co-Star Michael Urie on Their Moving, Queer Cross-Generational Bond in ‘Swan Song’

German character actor Udo Kier is on camera holding old prints of press photos from his previous films over his face like a Halloween mask. He jokes that if a journalist dare ask a terrible question that he considers daft, the photos, not Kier himself, will answer back. Luckily those prints never made their way back onto camera during our conversation, which also included his “Swan Song” co-star Michael Urie.
TV & Videosstudybreaks.com

‘Calls’ Is Reviving the Art of the Radio Play

A true descendant of older forms of entertainment, this thought-provoking show is making viewers drastically rethink their relationship with technology. “Calls,” a new show on Apple TV+, is doing something unheard of for modern television: It’s skipping the “vision.” Each episode of the show plays over a screen punctuated only by waving call lines and subtitles. The format includes unique “visuals,” but those familiar with radio plays might recognize some of its features.
MoviesComplex

André 3000 Joins Cast of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Film Adaptation

André 3000 has joined the cast of Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach’s screen adaptation of White Noise, Pitchfork has confirmed. That film, which is currently in production before a future release on Netflix, will star Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, according to a January report from The Hollywood Reporter. Other actors in the cast include Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy