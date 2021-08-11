Edwin Calls for a Revival of Sensitivity With Locarno's 'Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash'

Rapper and actor André 3000 of Outkast will appear in the upcoming Netflix film, White Noise. The casting was announced yesterday (August 18) for the film, which is an adaptation of American author Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. 3000 – real name André Benjamin – will join already-announced castmates Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Although Benjamin’s involvement was confirmed via Pitchfork, his specific role in the film is yet to be specified.