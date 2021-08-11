Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Did NBC Earn Promo Value From Tokyo Olympics?

mediapost.com
 8 days ago

Beyond the usual, typical hype, what did NBC get from all those NBC TV program and movie promos during the Tokyo Summer Olympics? We have yet to see the concrete results. The best results so far came from a one-minute long, overarching, sensitive-looking NBC promo touting new and old prime-time shows. It pulled in 362.9 million impressions, airing 309 times over the two-week period of the event, according to iSpot.tv.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Shell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Summer Olympics#Nbc Tv#Ispot Tv#Nbcuniversal#Linear Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesNBC Miami

Watch Taylor Swift's Olympics Promos for the Tokyo Games

From the looks of her recent social media posts, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is a big fan of the Tokyo Olympics. Not only did she congratulate seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles on Twitter (which we'll get to in a minute), but she's also taken her love of the Games to your television screens.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics Coverage Plunges To Second Lowest-Rated Night – Talesbuzz

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics saw its second lowest-rated night on Wednesday, bringing in a total of 11.0 million viewers and an average rating of 2.4 in the 18-49 demo, per overnight numbers. Wednesday, which saw a six tenths drop in ratings and a 24% dip in viewer from Tuesday, remains only slightly above lowest-rated and least-watched night thus far Saturday, July 31 (2.3, 10.7M).
SportsPosted by
Deadline

Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule For NBC & Peacock Wednesday & Thursday – Update

UPDATED with latest schedule changes: Team U.S.A. enters the final days of the Tokyo Olympics battered but hopeful: Kevin Durant is leading a resurgent Men’s Basketball team against powerhouse Australia, April Ross and Alix Klineman play for the Gold Medal on Thursday and the American women’s soccer team sprints for the Bronze, as well. See complete TV & streaming schedule of events on Wednesday & Thursday by sport below. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 (all times Eastern) Beach Volleyball 8 p.m. — Women’s semifinal — NBC (live) Canoe/Kayak 10 p.m. — Sprint finals — CNBC (live) Diving 9 p.m. — Women’s platform semifinal — NBC (live) 9 p.m. — Women’s platform...
EntertainmentPosted by
People

The Most Viral Moments from the Tokyo Olympics This Week

If you're feeling the heat at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, that might be because you're in one of the sweaters Tom Daley has been knitting. See the finished results of his handiwork, the most heartwarming medal moment and more of the most viral moments from this year's Olympic Games.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Summer Olympics coverage has been a worldwide effort, from Tokyo to London to Connecticut

The pandemic upended how NBC produces televises the Olympics. Instead of deploying a full crew in Tokyo, NBC Sports shifted its production across facilities around the world. “This is the first year where our footprint here has eclipsed our footprint in-country,” says NBC Sports vice president of engineering Tim Canary, who's been working out of NBC's facility in Stamford, Connecticut. The International Broadcast Center in Tokyo and NBC Sports’ Stamford headquarters were the main hubs, but NBC has also used NBC headquarters in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza, CNBC’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Telemundo’s facility in Miami, as well as Comcast-owned Sky in London. In fact, all of NBC's indoor volleyball coverage originates in London. The lack of friends and family in Tokyo has also led NBC Sports to deploy a “Friends and Family” strategy of trying to bring the celebrations that are happening in homes and hometowns around the country to viewers at home, such as the viral video of Olympic swimmer Lydia Jacoby's friends and family's reaction in Alaska to her surprise gold win. “We’ve been working on this for months, even before the news was announced that international fans would not be allowed to travel to Tokyo,” said NBC Olympics primetime producer Rob Hyland. “It’s a pretty elaborate plan… It has its own production wing, and the umbrella continues to get bigger and bigger.” Meanwhile, NBC Sports set up a production facility in the ballroom of the downtown Marriott Hotel in Stamford to keep "shot pickers" -- the employees who find Olympic highlights -- socially distant from each other. “We have replay people at home, we have graphics people here for Sunday Night Football. That was not possible in the past,” says Canary. “A lot of things that we could do, that maybe shows were resistant to do, we had to do during COVID, because we couldn’t put people in trucks, we couldn’t put them in the field.”
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Tokyo Games are least-watched Olympics ever for NBC

The troubled Tokyo Olympics finished with a historically low TV audience over 17 days. NBC averaged 15.5 million viewers according to Nielsen prime-time telecast data, a record low for an Olympics on the network that has carried the Summer Games since 1988. The Tokyo audience declined 42% from the 2016...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NBC’s Tokyo Olympics’ Primetime Audience Falls to Average of 15.5M

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics primetime coverage pulled in an average 15.5 million viewers, down 40 percent from the average 26.7 million primetime viewers for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. But the network, in unveiling its final TV ratings for a Tokyo Games thrown off-kilter by the pandemic, played up online TV gains, including securing nearly 6 billion streaming minutes consumed across NBC Olympics digital and social media platforms and Peacock’s securing its best two weeks of usage ever. Peacock offered no numbers to quantify the audience gains for the streamer as it offered five hours of live event coverage during the...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

NBC Tokyo Olympics ratings 'faceplanted,' finishes with smallest Summer Games audience in network history

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics finished as the lowest-rated summer games in the network’s history. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers. The total is the smallest audience for the Summer Games since the network began airing them in 1988, according to the Wall Street Journal, which added that the event saw a 42% drop since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
TV & Videostrust.org

NBC says Tokyo Olympics TV ratings slide to 15 mln, streaming sets record

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The primetime U.S. television audience for the Tokyo Olympics dropped sharply from recent years to 15.1 million people on average, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Monday, but streaming viewership hit a record. Viewers streamed nearly 6 billion minutes of Olympics programming across NBC's digital...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Week

America's Tokyo Olympics viewership hit a new low for NBC

U.S. athletes won more medals, 113, and more gold medals, 39, at the Tokyo Olympics than any other country, but fewer Americans tuned in to watch them than in previous years, NBCUniversal said Monday. The average prime-time viewership over the 17 days, 15.5 million households, was the lowest since NBC started broadcasting the Games in 1988 and represented a 42 percent drop from the Rio Olympics in 2016.
MLBPosted by
Deadline

Tokyo Olympics Fall To All-Time Summer Viewership Low For NBC; Closing Ceremony Craters In Early Results

NBC likely will never admit it, but the Comcast-owned network must be so relieved that the Tokyo Olympics is finally over. Just over 24 hours after the 17 days of the pandemic-delayed Games of the XXXII Olympiad wrapped up, the network is trying to put a golden spin on losing results. Insisting that its small screen dominance and streaming data during the past two weeks were a winner, NBC also has revealed that it averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers since the lackluster Opening Ceremony on July 23. Now, in today’s era of declining viewership, and looking at 2021 so far, 15.5 million...
SportsPosted by
TheWrap

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

The Tokyo Olympics came one year late, but at least they happened. And they just so happened to be watched by 42% fewer viewers than the Rio games in 2016, according to total audience delivery (TAD) tallies. The all-in number of 15.5 million average viewers across the Tokyo games includes...
EntertainmentNPR

The Best Photos From The Closing Ceremony Of The Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, hit with a one-year delay due to the pandemic, concluded Sunday with a closing ceremony celebration that was both joyful and contemplative. Athletes, masked and some donning the medals they won, filled the floor of the mostly empty Olympic Stadium, where they were met with a light show and musical performances from groups like the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. The number of athletes present was smaller than usual, given the pandemic-related requirement that athletes return home shortly after their final competition.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Best Skateboarding Style Moments From The Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding just made history at the Tokyo Olympics. Not only did the sport make its official debut, but the events were dominated by some of the youngest athletes to date, including a few 13-year-olds who shred their way to winning medals for their respective countries. Their tricks, bails, and overall...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

The Beijing Winter Olympics are less than six months away: Can NBC learn from its mistakes covering the Tokyo Summer Games?

"It's a great American tradition to bash NBC's coverage of the Olympics, but there is absolutely no excuse for how confusing it's been to try to watch the Summer Games this year," says Jeva Lange. "With NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo, and Peacock all carrying coverage, it's required dense viewing guides to figure out how to watch what, and where." She adds: "NBC desperately needs to get this straightened out, because it's shedding badly-needed viewers over the inconvenience...Having to jump between NBC's various channels or streams when an event is about to come on is confusing and stressful. Trying to revisit events afterward, though, can require clicking through literally hours of static cameras and dead air. Prioritizing a simplified, user-friendly experience with easy-to-navigate schedules in Beijing will be the bare minimum; editing the replay streams to include just the competitions and commentary would be the icing on the cake." NBC also has to be better at covering the politics of the Beijing Games. "As much as the IOC and broadcasters might want to ignore it, the Games are political. Pretending they aren't feels disconnected from reality, or worse, callous," says Lange, adding: "Politics will be an even more glaring issue during the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022. Already there is debate about boycotting the Games due to China's human rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, as well as anti-democratic crackdowns in Tibet and Hong Kong. Ignoring that those stories are also a part of the Games would be negligent to the point of complicity."

Comments / 0

Community Policy