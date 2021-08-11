Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day

Every couple of months or so, Paul Wall becomes a trending topic on Twitter. It appears the Houston rapper (and self-proclaimed “people’s champ”), who dropped mid-aughts bangers like “Sittin’ Sidewayz” and collaborated with such stars as Kanye West and Nelly, tends to pop up on the social-media platform whenever someone brings up the subject of white rappers. It’s already happened twice this year. In March (the same month where he celebrated his 40th birthday), someone tweeted that the late Mac Miller was the only white rapper who didn’t rip off Eminem. This prompted fans to come to the defense of Wall. (“Never disrespect Paul Wall like that again,” one guy tweeted.) Fans once again supported Wall a few weeks ago, when a Baltimore rapper tweeted “what was it about the social climate that made Bubba Sparxxx n Paul Wall acceptable back in the day.”