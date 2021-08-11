Cancel
Hip Hop

Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day

By Brandon Caldwell
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1973, DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party for his sister in the Bronx, New York. The DJ would help combine all the elements of hip-hop (MCing, breakdancing, graffiti and DJing) into one event, a cultural touchpoint which has since become a global phenomenon. In 2017, Google celebrated the birthday of hip-hop by having Fab 5 Freddy explain the history of the genre via Google Doodles.

